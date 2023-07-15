I must confess that many of us in PDP NWC did not agree with the approach of Ayu, says Ibrahim Abdullahi

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, has publicly admitted that many PDP National Working Committee members disagreed with Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s suspended National Chairman. In an interview with AIT , he claimed that Ayu made choices that the party would be impacted by. He added that they had cautioned the former National Chairman about how he handled party-related problems.

I disagree that the five governors intended to have the PDP in their back pockets, he declared. They did, in fact, disagree with several of the policies being implemented by the Iyorchia Ayu-led government. And I must admit that the PDP NWC as a whole did not support Ayu’s strategy in large numbers. We observed several of his actions that would have an impact on us. We had a party that ruled for 16 of those years. We recognise that we experience difficulties similar to the one that existed in 2014 when five governors left the convention.

Ganandaji (

)