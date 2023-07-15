NEWS

I must confess that many of us in PDP NWC did not agree with the approach of Ayu, says Ibrahim Abdullahi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, has publicly admitted that many PDP National Working Committee members disagreed with Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s suspended National Chairman. In an interview with AIT , he claimed that Ayu made choices that the party would be impacted by. He added that they had cautioned the former National Chairman about how he handled party-related problems. 

I disagree that the five governors intended to have the PDP in their back pockets, he declared. They did, in fact, disagree with several of the policies being implemented by the Iyorchia Ayu-led government. And I must admit that the PDP NWC as a whole did not support Ayu’s strategy in large numbers. We observed several of his actions that would have an impact on us. We had a party that ruled for 16 of those years. We recognise that we experience difficulties similar to the one that existed in 2014 when five governors left the convention.

 

Ganandaji (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It’s An Insult To The Sensibilities Of Our Members To Appoint Someone From Another Party—Darlington Nwauju

38 seconds ago

The Causes and Treatment of Pain at the Bottom of Your Feet

11 mins ago

It’s Not True That The Former Transportation Minister Is Lobbying To Become Minister— Darlington Nwauju

22 mins ago

My Office Is Actually Worth More Than 10 Million Naira- Blessing CEO Says In New Video

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button