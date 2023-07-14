‘I Must Confess That Many Of Us In PDP NWC Did Not Agree With The Approach Of Ayu’ – Abdullahi

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi has openly confessed that many of the members of the PDP NWC did not agree with the suspended party National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. He said in an interview with AIT news that Ayu made certain decisions which they were knew would affect the party. He also noted that they warned the then-former National Chairman on his approach to issues being raised in the party.

He said, ”I do not agree that the five governors meant to have the PDP in their pockets. Indeed, they disagreed with some of the things that were playing down under the Iyorchia Ayu-led administration. And I must confess that many of us in the PDP NWC did not agree with the approach of Ayu. We saw a lot of steps taken by him that were going to affect us. We had a party that was in power for 16 years. We appreciate that we have trouble like the same problem of 2014 when five governors walked out of the convention.”

