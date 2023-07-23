I Miss A Man In My Life; It’s My Security Man That Zips My Dress Whenever I’m Going Out -Blessing

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer known as Blessingceo, recently shared her feelings about missing the presence of a man in her life. After her marriage ended one year and six months ago, she has been single.

Addressing the notion of women claiming they don’t need a man in their lives, Blessingceo disclosed that she genuinely misses the role a man plays and expressed her strong desire to get married before the year ends.

She mentioned how having a man in her life provided a sense of security, such as helping her zip her dress when going out and being there to offer comfort in times of need. She recalled moments like climbing a stool to fix a light and not having someone to console her if she fell.

In her own words, Blessingceo said, “I miss a man in my life. It’s my security man that helps me zip my dress whenever I’m going out. At times when I climb a stool to fix the light and fall, nobody is there to tell me sorry.”

