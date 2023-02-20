I Met With Rivers State Stakeholders And Discussed Why Rivers Rally Was Shelved – Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has met with Rivers State stakeholders.

Atiku who revealed this on his verified facebook page noted that he discussed with them why the Rivers recovery rally was shelved. He added that his ambition is not worth the blood of anyone as he assured them that Rivers state will remain dear to his heart.

“Last night I met with Rivers State stakeholders in Abuja. I discussed with them why the Rivers recovery rally was shelved. My ambition is not worth the blood of anyone. I assured them that Rivers State and it’s people will remain dear to my heart long after the elections” he wrote.

The people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate has continued to gain the support of Nigerians since his journey of recovery rally. He has held his campaign rally in almost every part of the country where he revealed his plans to tackle the country’s challenges

