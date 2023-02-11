I met some out-of-school children in Yobe, they have learnt Quran, I want to teach them skills- Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has revealed some of his plans for Yobe state during a visit to the Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi in Yobe. The former Governor of Anambra state explained that he is not desperate to rule Nigeria, rather he wants a country where everything is working well. While speaking on the agricultural prowess of the state, Obi explained that Yobe state should be one of the striving states in Nigeria because of its rich agricultural basis.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party also spoke about the issue of insecurity, noting that the government has a major role to play to tackle insecurity. Obi lamented on the number of out-of-school children in Yobe state. He explained that the children are very intelligent because he met with them and saw that they have learnt the holy Quran.

Obi said: “There are millions of out-of-school children today and quite a number of them are in Yobe State. I met some out-of-school children in Yobe, they have learnt Quran, I want to teach them skills and support them because they are intelligent.”

