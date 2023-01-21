I met a friend of Wike last year and he told me the next president of Nigeria is Wike- Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Chief Dele Momodu, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has narrated how he was closed to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, last two years but, the latter did not tell him he wanted to contest for the party’s presidential primary election and that, one of the Governor’s friend was also optimistic that Wike would become the president before the PDP’s Presidential primary election.

While he was talking during the interview on Atiku’s chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election, he said that he met a former governor, who is one of Governor Nyesom Wike’s good friends and the person said the county’s next president was Wike.

Dele Momodu said, “I met a friend of Wike last year and he told me the next president of Nigeria is Wike. I asked how? He said he had bought people in Borno State, he had bought people in Kano State, he had bought them in Kaduna State and everything was about money. It is the same mentality Tinubu has. Anybody who knows Bola Tinubu knows that, it is all about money.

Further talking, he said, “That is why the bullion van, till tomorrow, nobody has challenged him on it. It is all about money. But, I know that nobody has ever succeeded in buying Nigeria with money. The Northerners are not stupid. So, the Yoruba and the Igbo who are abusing them, you think those people do not have ears, or they do not have brains ? You think they are ready to go into extinction when they put their enemies in power ?

