I Maintain My Decision Of Over 20 Years That I Will Not Celebrate My Birthday In Today’s Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that he will not celebrate his birthday in today’s Nigeria, noting that this is a decision he took for over 20 years.

Speaking further, he noted that some of his friends and members of Labour Party and the OBIdient Family and supporters have asked him how they can join me in celebrating his birthday, and present gifts to him but he informed them to look around and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

According to Daily Post paper report, Peter Obi made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Monday, maintaining that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from everyone, the leaders and the well placed.

He wrote: “Wednesday, 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation.”

Mr Obi went on and urged those who want to celebrate with him to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities and offer them generous gifts.

In addition, the former Anambra State governor made it known that who wish to do more should try and visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country, noting that he will do the same thing on his birthday. He went on and noted that aside from sharing his time and resources with the less privileged people around him, he will also raise money for schools, hospitals.

