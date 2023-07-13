I maintain amicable relationship with Tinubu despite supporting Lawan – APC Chairman Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the incumbent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), affirmed that he has never experienced any discord with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an exclusive interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Adamu disclosed this information. He clarified that although he backed the former Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, during the APC presidential primaries, he ultimately secured victory in the February 25 presidential election on behalf of Tinubu.

“We were instrumental in steering this party to triumph, and we cannot disregard that fact. As members of the APC, we played a pivotal role in his emergence, and I have been fortunate enough to assume leadership in that endeavor,” Adamu asserted confidently.

“Just so you know, I have maintained a strong and productive alliance with President Tinubu ever since his inauguration. Ever since he assumed office, there hasn’t been a single matter that I approached him with where I didn’t receive his undivided attention or failed to effectively convey my perspectives to him.”

Hence, these individuals are merely engaging in idle rumors, attempting to sow discord between me and my esteemed president. However, he represents much more than that.

He holds the esteemed position of being the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while I am honored to serve as the current Chairman of the ruling party.

If, for any reason, I find myself in disagreement, I would not hesitate to approach him directly and respectfully to express my stance on specific matters. In the event of disagreement, we will diligently seek ways to amicably resolve our differences,” Adamu confidently affirmed.

According to Adamu, he presently enjoys a strong and harmonious partnership with Tinubu following his election. He emphasized that whenever they meet, the president consistently accords him undivided attention.

Adamu made it clear that he is open to disagreeing with the president on any issue, as freedom of speech prevails in the nation. He went on to clarify that the alleged clash with the president was merely a fabrication concocted by the media.

