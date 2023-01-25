NEWS

I Made A Mistake By Voting For Buhari & I Won’t Repeat The Mistake By Voting For You—Naja’atu to BAT

During an interview with AIT News, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Hajiya Najaatu Muhammad, stated that she made a mistake by voting for President Muhammadu buhari, pointing out that she wouldn’t repeat such a mistake by voting for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 

She added that she has to know who she’s voting for before picking the person. She revealed that Tinubu called her and told her that he respected her decision not to accept the appointment given to her.

According to him, “That night around 11 p.m., I started to get phone calls.” Normally, I don’t pick up my calls at night, but then I saw a message saying that Asiwaju wants to talk to you. So I gave them a reply, and I’m waiting. Immediately after they saw my text, they called me back, and Asiwaju called me; he said Hajiya, I said sir, and he said I respect your stance in not accepting the appointment. I said yes, sir, because I can’t be a zombie. I can’t follow you because you said I should. Let me know what you have for us up north. “Because if I made a mistake on buhari, with you, the truth is written on the horizon.”

