I Love El-Rufai; Even When I Contested For The Presidency In 2011, I Asked Him To Be My Vice—Momodu

As we countdown to the date of the presidential elections amidst the lingering crisis of the Naira swap, which has become an everyday headline of many media channels, a Nigerian journalist and Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu, has come out to react to the statement of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, to object the directives of the president Muhammadu Buhari over the Naira swap crisis to the residents of his state in a viral video.

Mr. Ayodele Momodu During an exclusive interview with Trust TV News on Saturday, February 17, he issued a statement saying that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai was a respected personality to him, adding that he actually proposed to the governor to be his running mate when he contested for the presidential race in 2011 because he believes he has a sharp intellect.

According to him, “I respect governor Nasir El-Rufai a lot, to the extent that when I contested for the presidential race in 2011, I even proposed to him that I wanted him to be my running mate because of his intellect.” “I started my life as a scholar before venturing into journalism, so when I see men of sharp intellect, I respect them a lot.”

