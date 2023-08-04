I lost One Of My Arms During The Civil War- Imo LP Gov Candidate

The Imo state Lagos state governorship candidate, Athan Nneji Achonu has revealed how he lost one of his arms

The labour party chieftain, while speaking on Arise TV said that he lost his arm during the Civil war while fighting for his people

He was speaking about the state of Insecurity in the state when he said

“The Problem of Imo state is the entire problem of Igbo land and it is a very big problem. Primary function of government is to protect lives and properties. I heard a radio announcement the other day. I told these men who are living in the forest, I said please calm down don’t kill your fellow Igbos. I said I am going to provide an enabling environment for the economy to grow so put down your arms. You can’t claim that you are Biafra. How are you Biafra? I lost my arm during the civil war and for us, Biafra means sacrificing your life to protect your family “

