I lost my first grandchild to medical negligence, says Akpabio

According to Vanguard, The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed the heartbreaking experience of losing his first grandchild due to medical negligence in a federal government hospital. During the screening of Lagos state ministerial nominee, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Friday, Akpabio shared his personal tragedy.

He narrated, “Like every other person, I have been a victim of medical neglect. I lost my first grandchild in 2019 in a federal medical center. He died due to bleeding. He was receiving a drip, but it got blocked at night, and there was no help from doctors or nurses.”

The situation worsened as the child lost over 60 percent of his blood and began struggling mentally. Desperate for help, he rolled on the floor and even poured early morning dew on himself in search of water. However, no one found him until the next morning when he was discovered in a coma.

Despite efforts to revive him, including using a defibrillator, the young child couldn’t be saved. Akpabio learned that the defibrillator had not worked for eight years. He personally tried to revive the child, but tragically, he had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary.

