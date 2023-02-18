I lived longer with Wike in Port Harcourt than with my wife in Lagos- Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign spokespersons, Dele Momodu, said that he lived longer with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike in Port harcourt, than he lived with his wife in Lagos.

Dele Momodu made the statement in an interview with the TrustTV when he was talking about the current internal wrangling in PDP particularly with Nyesom Wike.

Dele Momodu began by saying that he knows the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike very well and that he had worked with him before and he respect Wike but he said governor Wike gets anger issue.

“Trust me I know Wike very well, he is a man that I respect as Mr. Project but he has a problem, his problem is anger management which has led him in fighting practically all his former supporters.

” I worked with Wike, I was rebranding Wike for almost, in the last 2 years. I lived long with Wike in Port Harcourt than with my wife in Lagos so I know him very well. Anger management…”

Dele Momodu said, “people saying Atiku, or Ayu..it is not their fault, Wike was the one that is manoeuvring, meandering and manipulating until he box himself into a corner”

