I Listened To The Presentation Of Charles Soludo. What He Said Should Be Taken Seriously-Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a distinguished Nigerian senator, holds multiple esteemed titles including author, playwright, and human rights activist. As the President of the esteemed Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and the Chairman of Hand-in-Hand, Africa, he exudes an aura of leadership and influence. Notably, he played a pivotal role as a prominent advocate in the arduous battle for the reinstatement of democracy in Nigeria.

During a recent interview on channel television, the esteemed clergyman eloquently expressed that the notion of distributing a mere N8,000 amongst individuals, be it citizens of this great nation or astute observers, is unequivocally inconceivable and highly debatable.

When one contemplates the ramifications of inflation within our beloved country and the limited number of individuals who would truly benefit from such a nominal sum, it becomes evident that this proposal lacks substance and falls short of addressing the larger socioeconomic issues at hand.

He further said: “I have listened to the layout plan of the National Economic Council. But one thing that should be avoided is that the planning and execution will be different. I also listened to the presentation of Anambra State Governor Soludo.

What he said should be taken seriously. Because the country is not equal. Some states are still in debt. Some states have not paid their workers for months. The implication is that they will use part of the palliative funds to pay off debts.”

