I listened to interview of an ex-governor who said when he was in office his salary was N500k-Thomas

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday, it was reported that a former Senior Special Assistant on Policy Formulation and Programmes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was serving as the governor of Lagos State, between the years 1999 and 2007, Dr Dapo Thomas, during an interview with Punch correspondent has said that political office holders do not have the power to increase their salaries the way they want.

During the interview, Dapo Thomas was told that the Nigerian people were demanding a cut in the cost of governance in the country but President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has not said anything about this, as he was asked to speak on this.

When he was reacting to this, he said that it was important to note that, it is not within the president’s power to fix salaries for politicians in the country.

He said, “It is the work of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission. The President cannot even fix his own salary. I listened to interview of an ex-governor, who said when he was in office his salary was N500,000. Although, he was not sure if the salary has increased.”

Further talking, he said, “The salaries of political office holders are not that irrational; they are fixed based on certain parameters and indices. The commission is established by the constitution, and you cannot just dictate to them.”

