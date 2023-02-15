I Like How You Cropped It Sir – Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Peter Obi Shares New Pictures On Twitter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The special assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, and deputy director new media of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign council, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the recent pictures shared by the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Recall that Peter Obi had held his presidential campaign rally in Edo state today, which a mammoth crowd of his supporters attended to show their solidarity to the Anambra former Governor.

Expressing his gratitude to Ekpoma obidients in a tweet on his verified Twitter page, Peter Obi shared pictures from the crowd. He wrote:

“It was a pleasure to return to Edo State, I wish to express my immense gratitude to the Ekpoma Obidients. Thank you all for your very gracious and warm reception.”

However, reacting to Obi’s appreciation post and rally pictures, Bashir Ahmad identified that the pictures were cropped, noting he liked them that way.

He said: “I like how the pictures were cropped, Sir.”

