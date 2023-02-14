I Lied That Ordinary President Was The Father Of My 4 Children Because I Need Help From Him— Lady

The Nigerian lady who alleged that the media personality, Ahmad Isah, better known as Ordinary President, was the father of her children has refuted the claim yesterday. Recall that a few months ago, the young lady alleged that Ahmad Isah was the father of her children and she had a romantic relationship with him in the past.

However, in an interview with Berekete Family yesterday, the lady revealed that she lied against Ahmad Isah and she never had any affair with him. While explaining the reason why she wanted to tarnish his image, the young lady stated that she needed help from the ordinary president and that the only way she can get it is by claiming that he is the father of her four children.

She said Ahmad is a father to many people and she thought by doing that, he would listen to her. She begged Ahmad Isah to forgive her and promised that she won’t repeat the mistake.

“I claimed that Ordinary President was the father of my four children because I need help from him. I believed that by doing so, he would help me because I see him as a father to many people.” The lady added.

