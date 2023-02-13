I Lied That Ordinary President Is The Father Of My Kids, Woman Confesses As She Begs For Forgiveness

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago the camera captured the moment a young woman was interrogated at the Brekete family program for claiming that the ordinary president, Ahmed Isah is the father of her children (three boys and one girl) as she confesses that she lied and begs for forgiveness.

However, when she was finally asked why she had to spoil the man’s image, she replied and said that it was due to hungry /frustration and the fact she believes by doing so, he will be able to help her because she sees him (Mr. Isah) as a father of many who seems to have been helping people in one situation or the other with his position as an On-Air Personality (OAP)

In conclusion, this lady who seems to have regretted her actions breaks down in tears and said that she is very sorry for her action however the Ordinary President Is free to punish her if he chose to.

View the video link below for full details.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ComZ0u4qkyh/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Guys, what is your opinion on this? Feel free to drop your comments

Source: Instagram, breketefamily

1stladyblog (

)