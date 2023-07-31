I Left Office Like A Hero, Rivers Women Laid Their Wrappers On The Floor For Me – Wike Tells Senate

As the 10th National Assembly commences screening of the 29 persons who have been nominated for ministerial positions by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Rivers State Governor, has insisted that based on his antecedence, he is the right man for whatever task the President has in mind for him.

Speaking during the ministerial screening at the National Assembly on Monday, July 31, Wike, who handed over to his successor, Siminalayi Fubara on May 29, after an eight-year tenure, insisted that he performed so well as Rivers Governor that he was treated as hero when leaving office.

According to him, various women groups in the state went as far as laying wrappers on the ground for him to step on while going home.

He said; “I can tell you that what is important as a public servant is the passion and love that you have for your people. I can say that as a Governor back then, in my second tenure, I have never left my state to sleep outside. I have always made sure that I am in my state to face the challenges and solve the problems of my people.

And that was why when I was leaving office, I left like a hero. They escorted me home, even Rivers women brought out their wrappers and laid them on the ground. They said to me “march on the wrapper. You are welcome home our son, you have done very well.” Despite the fact that I was going to leave office on the 29th of May, up until the 27th, I was still commissioning and flagging off projects.”

SOURCE: Channels TV (Forward video to 5:27).

