I left Office As A Hero, Women Drew Out Their Rappers And Laid It On The Ground For Me – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike during his interview at the National Assembly stated that he left office has a hero and women laid their rapper for him to step on. He alleged that he changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. According to him, he constructed twelve fly overs in four years. He, however, noted that he stayed in his state and ensured that the problems of the people were tackled.

He said, “As a governor, it is on record in this country that I have changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. In four years, I developed 12 fly overs, even if you are with party A or party B, you have gone to Rivers State to Commission a project. In four years as governor, I never left Rivers State and slept outside my state. I ensured I’m in my state to take the difficulties and tackle the issues of my people. At the point when I left the office, I left as a hero, women drew out their rapper and laid it on the ground. They asked me to step on it, telling me welcome our son, you have done well.”

