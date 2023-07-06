NEWS

I left APC due lack of performance from Muhammadu Buhari’s govt, but I am back now- Kassim Afegbua

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 389 1 minute read

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Kassim Afegbua, a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), discussed his political journey and his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Afegbua revealed that he had been a founding member of the APC but had left due to what he perceived as incompetence and a lack of performance from President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Afegbua expressed his renewed optimism under the leadership of Bola Tinubu, a prominent figure within the APC. He cited Tinubu’s track record and leadership qualities as reasons for his return to the party. Afegbua also mentioned his aspirations to run for a governorship position, indicating his determination to contribute to the development and progress of his state.

Afegbua’s decision to rejoin the APC highlights the dynamics and evolving nature of Nigerian politics. As politicians align themselves with leaders they believe can drive positive change, the stage is set for competitive and vibrant political landscapes. Afegbua’s return to the APC signifies his hopes for a fresh start and a renewed commitment to public service.

Watch on YouTube 👇

https://youtu.be/XATrugetChM ( From 13:00)

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below 👇👇 and follow me for more updates

Hoffee (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 389 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

6 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

8 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

19 mins ago

The Barcelona Attacking Trios That Scored Against Man United In The 2011 UCL Final

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button