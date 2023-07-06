I left APC due lack of performance from Muhammadu Buhari’s govt, but I am back now- Kassim Afegbua

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Kassim Afegbua, a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), discussed his political journey and his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Afegbua revealed that he had been a founding member of the APC but had left due to what he perceived as incompetence and a lack of performance from President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Afegbua expressed his renewed optimism under the leadership of Bola Tinubu, a prominent figure within the APC. He cited Tinubu’s track record and leadership qualities as reasons for his return to the party. Afegbua also mentioned his aspirations to run for a governorship position, indicating his determination to contribute to the development and progress of his state.

Afegbua’s decision to rejoin the APC highlights the dynamics and evolving nature of Nigerian politics. As politicians align themselves with leaders they believe can drive positive change, the stage is set for competitive and vibrant political landscapes. Afegbua’s return to the APC signifies his hopes for a fresh start and a renewed commitment to public service.

