“I Left Anambra Govt. House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state spoke extensively about the presidential flag bearer of the labour party (LP); Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, during his last interview on Channels Television.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor said, “I left Anambra state’s government house twice for Peter Obi’s Sake and used a canopy to hold a meeting at the governor’s lodge but they are still complaining.”

Speaking further, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said, “I am someone who is highly tolerant. I have my flaws but being petty is far from it. The things I am tolerating today were not tolerated by Peter Obi when he was Anambra governor. As a matter of fact, there was a time he did not allow Labour Party use government properties for campaign despite the fact that they paid.”

Lastly, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said, “why is it that it is only labour party members that are complaining? We have other parties in our state but they are not complaining. Labour Party has a sense of entitlement which is not supposed to be so.”

Watch the full video of the interview HERE (8th – 12th minute).

Content created and supplied by: Musingreports (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-01-20 20:08:10