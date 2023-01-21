NEWS

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

Anambra Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has spoken extensively about the Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer Mr. Peter Gregory Obi. During a recent interview with Channels Television.

“I left the Anambra government office twice and used a tent for meetings at the governor’s villa,” said the former Nigerian central bank governor, who is still protesting.

Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo continued: “I am a very forgiving person. I am to blame too, but narrow-mindedness is far from it. Things I tolerate today, Peter Obi did not tolerate when he was governor of Anambra. Even after the Labor Party paid, there was a period when state property was not allowed to be used for campaigning,” he said.

Finally, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said, “Why are only Labour Party members complaining? There are other parties in our state but they are not complaining. The Party has a sense of entitlement that it shouldn’t have.”

