‘I Learnt That The Man Who Overthrew Bazoum, His Wife Is From Kebbi State’ – Amb. Aminu Wali

The Former Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali has alleged that the wife of the General [Abdourahamane Tchiani] who overthrew President Bazoum is from Kebbi state in Nigeria. According to Sun paper, Ambassador Wali argued that the crisis in Niger is also a crisis in Nigeria. He stated further that the strong relationship between Nigeria and Niger has been in existence for many decades.

He said, ”The crisis in Niger is something that some of us consider to be a crisis in Nigeria because we have been very close in terms of our relations with Niger. And we have interacted, and intermarried with Niger.

And it was only yesterday or the day before yesterday I learnt that even the man who overthrew Bazoum, his wife is from Kangiwa, in Kevbi. So, you can see the complications that we have. I think the only mistake that, in fact, let me say Ecowas made was giving that ultimatum without going to conduit with all the stakeholders in the various countries.”

