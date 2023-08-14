“I Learnt Something Terribly Disturbing From My Doc. He’s Treating Children For Vagina Cancer”-Tboss

Tboss took to Instagram to share a deeply distressing revelation she learned from her doctor. Shockingly, he is treating six young girls, aged between 5 and 10 years, for vaginal cancer. The causes of this tragic situation have been linked to the usage of antiseptic soaps and products by the parents to clean the girls’ private areas. Tboss’ heart aches for these innocent children facing such a dire situation.

In her post, Tboss acknowledges that while using soaps for personal hygiene isn’t recommended, the circumstances surrounding these cases are incredibly disheartening. She appeals to mothers, parents, and caregivers to exercise caution and thoughtfulness in their actions, even when they believe they’re acting in the best interests of their children.

Tboss’ message serves as a poignant reminder of the unintended consequences that can arise from seemingly well-intentioned actions. It highlights the importance of being informed about proper hygiene practices and the potential risks associated with certain products. Her heartfelt plea resonates as a call to protect the well-being of children and serves as a reminder of the paramount responsibility adults bear in safeguarding their health.

Have a look at her screenshot from Instagram below.

