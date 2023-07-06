“I learned the APC Natl. Chairman Might Be on His Way Out” -Iyobosa Uwagiaren

The editor of Thisday and Nation’s Capital, Iyobosa Uwagiaren, has revealed his findings regarding the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and his future within the party. The prominent journalist made his revelations while discussing Adamu’s reaction to the emergence of Tinubu’s allies as key officers of the national assembly.

Addressing the topic, Iyobosa said, “I do not think that there is any cold war between Tinubu and the APC national chairman. There are newspaper reports that the APC national Chairman, Adamu, may not be supportive of those who emerged as the principal officers of the national assembly. However, in a presidential system, parties are used as vehicles to win elections, and they become quite irrelevant after elections. Adamu might complain until whenever, but there is nothing that he can do about it.

He added, “Tinubu’s preferred allies appear to have emerged as the principals of the national assembly, and the party’s national chairman can do nothing about it. I even learned that the APC national chairman could be on his way out. I also learned that they are not comfortable with him and that there could be a crack within the APC NWC. The NEC and the party caucus might meet soon and ask the chairman to step down due to his role during the presidential election.

You can watch the interview here. (11:23 minute)

