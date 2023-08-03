I Know You Are Very Bold, But If You Appear Before The Senate, You Will Shiver—Sani Musa Tells Rufai

In respect to the ongoing screening process of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees at the Senate House, a senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Muhammadu Sani Musa, has cautioned an Arise analyst, Oseni Rufai, telling him not to judge the screening process of any nominee because coming to the Red Chamber for the first time is no child’s play. He added that the Arise reporter, Rufai, would shiver his first time going to the Senate.

This statement emerged after the Arise analyst alleged that many Nigerians were not satisfied with the ministerial Screening process. Though some nominees were properly grilled, however some interactions fell below the bar. Recalling the interaction of the former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was not allowed to answer his petition in the House and was directed to the DSS.

Reacting to this, Senator Musa replied, “We shouldn’t be jumping the gun to believe that what Senator A asks is below standard or what Senator B asks is out of point. No, it’s not like that, Mr. Rufai. Had it been, you would have had the privilege and opportunity to be there, and you would know the kind of people that have been assembled there. And I can tell you that, if you know the kind of humor the president of the Senate put in during the screening, even you, Oseni Rufai, I know you are very held, I know you are charismatic, but I can tell you that if you are appearing before the Senate chamber for the first time, you will shiver. Why? Because of your expectations, you would not know what is coming from anybody around there, so I think you should give kudos to us.”

[Start Watching from 14:00 until 19:30 minutes.]

