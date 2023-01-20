I Know You Are Going To Import People For Your Rally, We’ve Given You The Stadium So Do It – Wike

The Governor of Rivers state has spoken out about the PDP’s planned presidential campaign rally in Rivers state coming u p on February 11.

According to Wike who spoke on Friday at the campaign inauguration of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Oyigbo Local Government Area, the People’s Democratic Party is not prepared for the upcoming rally and they might be planning to transport people from other states to Rivers state. Wike also said that since he’s approved the PDP’s use of the stadium next month, they should do the rally anyhow they see fit but it must be done on the agreed date. In his own words as seen on Channels television …

“I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for an excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people, no problems, go and import. We have given you the stadium,” the Governor said.

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds

News )

#Import #People #Rally #Weve #Stadium #WikeI Know You Are Going To Import People For Your Rally, We’ve Given You The Stadium So Do It – Wike Publish on 2023-01-21 00:14:11