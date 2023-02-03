I Know Who I’m Referring To When I Said Elements In The Villa -El Rufai Replies Lai Mohammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai raised lots of concerns after claiming that there are some ‘elements’ in the Aso Villa working against the victory of the APC in the forthcoming election.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad responded to his claims by stating that they’re not officially aware of anyone working against the APC or any candidate at the Villa. He also said that the president is only committed on ensuring a free and fair election.

Despite the response from the Federal Government, El-Rufai has maintained his stance on his claims about some elements in the Aso Villa working against the APC. Speaking on a recent interview on Arise TV, El-Rufai hinted that his statements are not mere claims as he revealed that he knows who he is referring to on his allegations.

He also stated that his claims does not necessarily need a response from the Federal Government because he wasn’t referring to them.

He said;

“I don’t understand why the Federal Government is responding to what I said because the Federal Government is not part of it.

I referred to elements in the villa and I know who I’m referring to and those that are in the villa knows who I’m referring to and with the greatest respect, even Lai Muhammad my brother knows who I’m referring to. I think it’s inappropriate for him as a minister of Information in Nigeria to respond to a statement that specifically refers to individuals rather than any institution.”

(Watch from 2:00)



