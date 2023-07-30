I know What To Do To Make Sure That Every Elected Person From Labour Party Does The Right Thing- PO

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi spoke to Nigerians on Saturday. The media chat which took place on PARALLELFACTS was widely joined by many Nigerians

However, during the media chat, several issue affecting the nation were widely discussed. The former governor of Anambra state took his time to address many issues that are currently going on in the nation. Moreso, those who were online, were also given the privilege to ask questions

According to PARALLEL FACTS, the labour party presidential aspirant stated that he knows what to do to ensure that elected labour party members do the right thing

It is no longer news that in the last election, several members under the labour party, won different political seats. While some won the State House of assembly elections, many won the federal house of Assembly Elections

Peter obi said that he knows what to do to make sure that they do the right thing. He said that is why he keeps telling every member of the party to keep reminding the elected members on the reason why they were voted

