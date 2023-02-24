I Know One Man Called Obi Who processes Cow Dungs As Corned Beef To His Victims—Marindoti Oludare

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nation reports, it was reported that Marindoti Oludare, a convener of the Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), has revealed the reason why All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the next president of Nigeria.

Marindoti Oludare

According to one of his statements, Marindoti Oludare also said that “anyone who truly understands the problems battling this country will surely cast his vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” “The other two major contestants, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are no match for Asiwaju’s good qualities.”

” I know one man called Obi who processes cow dung and tries to sell it to unsuspecting victims as corned beef.” “Now we have had another Obi who’s still a greenhorn in politics planning to do the same for us.” “While Atiku Abubakar, in the same vein, is planning to loot the nation’s treasury if elected.”

“Let’s not waste another moment of our lives by voting for wicked leaders who are bent on destroying the nation with their wicked plans.” He said

Source: The Nation

