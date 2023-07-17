I Know Number Of Ex Govs Who Stole Billions Some Of Them Have Become Near Poverty Stricken – Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, has disclosed that he knows some ex Governors and public officials who stole billions of Naira while in office, but some years later after they left office, some of them have become near poverty stricken.

Speaking further, Mr Osuntokun made it known that there certainly will be a day of reckoning for all those who have destroyed the country, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, noting that if not today, it will be tomorrow or by the judgement of the Almighty God.

Mr Osuntokun made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, thereby insisting that the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu should resign.

He said: “I know quite number of public officials, especially ex governors, who stole and acquired so much resources running to billions, some years after they left of office some of them have become near poverty stricken. How do you explain that?”

Furthermore, he noted that what the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu should have done to justify his staying in office, he refused to do them, noting that the INEC Chairman was served a subpoena, but he ignored it and refused to present himself to the Tribunal.

In addition, the Labour Party Chieftain stated it the INEC Chairman and his group can’t hold the country to ransom, noting the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has failed Nigerians, due to the way it conducted the just concluded presidential election in the country.

