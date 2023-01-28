I know Najaatu Mohammed very well, and a lot of what she said is due to realm of hate campaign- Kassim Afegbua

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a former Edo Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, says that he knows the former Director of Civil Society Organizations, APC presidential campaign council, Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed, very well and that much of what she said is due to the realm of the hate campaign.

He further stated that she feels that a tinubu is coming to be president, and she, being an ethnicist, wouldn’t want a tinubu. “The reason I called her an ethnicist is because if she is leaving Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there is a possibility for her to support any other candidate of her choice,” he said.

According to him, Najaatu’s statement about Asiwaju is laughable, and all that she is saying about our principal is due to a hate campaign. She feels that Asiwaju is coming to be president of Nigeria, and she, being an ethnicist, wouldn’t want him to rule the country, he said.

