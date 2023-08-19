I know MKO Abiola won the election but some of us said they had no wish to give it to him – Gen. Lawyer Onoja (Rtd)

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that Major-General Lawrence Anebi Onoja (retd), who worked directly under two military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Sani Abacha, before retiring from the Nigerian Army in 1998, during an interview with The Nation correspondent, has said that he knew the Late MKO Abiola won the June 12 election that was annulled.

During the interview, Lawrence Onoja was told that while he was working under General Ibrahim Babangida during the crisis that attended the annulment of June 12th election, 2023 elections must have left some lasting memories, as he was asked what he could recall from that period.

While he was talking, he said, “It was temptation. There were political or power temptations. Elections were held; wonderful elections. I believed at that period that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential elections. I know he won the election but some of us said they had no wish to give it to him.

Further talking, General Onoja said, “This remains my personal opinion. But then, there were diversions. Some military officers said that they had no wish to have it given to MKO Abiola for reasons known to them. But, after series of arguments, we arrived at an interim government, which solved the problem and the entire situation did not reach the point of firing of guns. So, we have cause to thank the Almighty God.”

