I Know I Didn’t Get Vote In Primary Election But Tinubu Can’t Rule, He Should Stepdown For Obi–Tunde

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC candidate, cannot lead Nigeria given his current health, according to Pastor Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community, and it would be preferable for him to step down in favour of Mr. Peter Obi, the labour party candidate.

He went on to add that Nigerians needed a man who could preserve the existing quo, someone who was stronger and more dependable. Nigerians must reject any candidate who sees the presidency as an entitlement, he continued. I know I didn’t get any vote during the APC primary election, but Tinubu can’t rule Nigeria with his condition, he should stepdown for Peter Obi”.

He claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unstable and incapable to lead Nigeria at the time, despite the fact that he received exactly zero votes in the APC primary. “In order to strengthen the nation, Nigeria needs a robust, healthy person, thus I would encourage him to stepdown for Peter Obi of the labour party.

Dear Nigerians, what are your thoughts on this? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY

News )

