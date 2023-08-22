I know how to make things easy & how to make it hard, we have the backing of Mr president- Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, has claimed that his appointment had nothing to do with his political allegiance. In a statement, he explained that the President personally selected him to lead the FCT’s government. He urged the congregation he served to be fully devoted to the ministry he led.

He specifically stated that he did not want any exaggerated claims made regarding his employee’s performance. Don’t assume I’m sleepy; I have plenty of energy. I plan to go to each construction site before reporting to work. If you give us your entire cooperation, you’ll enjoy the benefits of our administration. If you decide against working with us, however, you may have trouble finding future employment.

I know how to make things easy, and I also know how to make things hard. We have the backing of the President; I’m not acting independently. If it were based on party affiliation, I wouldn’t be in this role. I was specifically chosen to ensure that Abuja thrives every day.”

Check the video

<iframe>

( 18:48)

Unknown247 (

)