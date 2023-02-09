This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Know A Governor In N’West Who Has Stashed 22 Billion Of Old Naira Notes In His House – Galadima

Amid the heated public debates that have greeted the contentious naira redesign policy that was initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), prominent northern elder statesman, and politician, Alhaji Buba Galadima has come out to give reasons why he supports Federal Government’s claim that the ban on old notes will curb the menace of vote-buying in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking during an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘Daily Politics’ a few hours ago, Galadima, who is a member of the Kwankwaso-Idahosa/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, insisted that he agrees with claims that some top politicians in the country have large caches of cash stored up in the bid to use same in buying votes in the upcoming elections.

To buttress his point, Galadima alleged that his party recently received intelligence reports that a certain governor in the northwestern part of the country has a whopping sum of 22 billion old naira notes stashed in his house.

“The government said that they are doing this (naira redesign) because a lot of people have amassed old currencies in their private houses. I agree with it. Because I know that there is a governor in the northwestern part of this country, who, from intelligence reports we received, has got about 22 billion naira of the old currency stacked in his house. This is a governor in the northwest. There is no need for us to blow the whistle because he knows himself and the security agencies are aware. But now, a trap has been set for people like him to go and change the money.

But, what we are saying is that for one man to have accumulated 22 billion naira through the fraud and corruption entrenched in the system, my worry is for the ordinary man on the streets who has only got 1000 naira as capital or his wealth. For him to lose that thousand by way of this CBN naira redesign policy, I would rather that the system be cheated by one individual because that man’s 1000 naira is legitimate money.”

You can watch Buba Galadima’s interview on Trust Tv below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123

News )

