I knew Ooni As a Philanthropist Before He Proposes to me for Marriage — Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi

Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi has opened up on the positive impacts Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II made in her life before he ascended the throne of his fore-fathers.

Queen Aderonke who spoke in an exclusive interview she granted BBC Yoruba about her career and relationship with the monarch said Oba Ogunwusi brought her back to Ile-ife.

Photo Credit: BBC Yoruba

She said before the monarch mount the throne he has been part of financiers of her annual Fashion Week in London and Nigeria. She said Ooni gave her maximum support she needed at that time to thrive in her fashion business.

Queen Aderonke, a graduate of Law, UK described her voyage into fashion as what she truly craves for since she was young. She said she did Law to please what her parents.

While speaking about her affairs with the monarch, she said Ooni of Ife has human feelings. She attributed this to the number of visitors that visit palace everyday for one or other assistance. 

She said her passion for fashion and assisting young ones with reliable skills made her venture into the business where many girls can be trained on how to be business oriented persons. 

