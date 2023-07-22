I Killed My Girlfriend Because She Couldn’t Cook Rice Well, She Almost Burnt Down The House- Suspect

A suspect identified as Nkereuwem Etuk has opened up on how he killed his girlfriend. He said that he killed his girlfriend identified as Esther Ndifreke, because she could not cook rice well, and that she nearly burnt down the house. The suspect said this when he was paraded by the Cross River State Police Command on Friday July 21st.

As reported by Vanguard, Nkereuwem Etuk revealed that his girlfriend’s inability to cook rice properly had been a persistent source of conflict in their relationship. When he confronted her about it, a heated argument ensued. He maintains that he never had any intentions of causing her harm.

In his own words, he said, “I was increasingly frustrated by her inability to cook rice properly, and it became a major issue between us, especially after she almost burned down the house while cooking. She failed to add enough water before reducing the gas flame, which led to the near-fire incident.”

“When I asked her about it, we started arguing, and in the heat of the moment, I ended up physically assaulting her. However, I want to emphasize that I never intended to take her life. Throughout the two years we were together, we had never experienced such a serious altercation before.”

Nkereuwem Etuk further explained that during the altercation, his girlfriend collapsed, leading to her unfortunate death. He claims that his anger was primarily directed at her carelessness, which nearly caused damage to someone else’s property.

Speaking to the press, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah, assured the public that they are committed to eradicating criminality from every corner of the state. He urged the community to collaborate with the security agencies in their collective effort to combat criminal elements seeking to instill fear and panic in the region.

Source: The Vanguard paper

