I Kidnapped My Friend’s Baby Because I Love The Baby—Arrested Suspect Tells Police

A woman named Patience Solomon was recently arrested by officers of the Plateau State Police Command for kidnapping her friend’s 10 months old baby.

The incident and the arrest of Patience was confirmed by the Plateau State Police and said that she took her friends baby from Jos, Plateau State and went to Ikorodu in Lagos State. She was being paraded before journalists on 4th September, 2023.

However, while the suspect was being interviewed, she said she turned in herself to the police and that her reason for travelling with the baby was because she loves the baby.

She said, “I had no bad intention when I left with the baby, the mother of the baby is my friend and I love the baby so much. I did not tell the mother because I knew she would not agree so I had to go with the baby.”

“While in Lagos, I was always calling, chatting or doing video calls with the mother showing her how the baby was doing but because it was circulated on social media that I stole the baby, I had to go to the police in Lagos, they directed me on what to do so when I arrived Jos, the Police here pick me up at the park. I came back on my own, I was not arrested.”

The mother of the baby, however said. That she was living in the same compound and working in the same shop with the Patience. She said that he has been playing with her baby and that the day she left with her, she did not tell her. When she told her to return her baby, she said she just loved being with the baby.

The mother also said that Patience She took good care of the baby, but she was wrong for travelling with her baby without telling her not permit her to go with her and I am happy to have my baby back.”

My dear readers, what are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Instablog

Iamceo (

)