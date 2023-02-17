I just want to let you know that we can get money to our agents without moving money around – Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Still on the issue of the Naira notes swap controversy, reactions have continued to pour in after President Buhari during his speech insisted that the 1000 and 500 old notes would cease to be legal tender and also extended that of 200 old notes to April 10th. Reacting to that development, Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign council told Seun on Channels TV the policy wouldn’t affect them.

Seun reiterated to Festus Keyamo that the president also said the policy was to curtail the politicians’ use of money in elections, and if the president is right?. Replying, Festus Keyamo said they sold a dummy to Buhari because who gave the mandate to CBN to curb election buying as it’s not part of their mandate as it’s for the EFCC who go after people who want to influence elections.

The CBN has no provision for curtailing vote buying. Seun, in reply to that, told Keyamo that Nigerians are claiming they are hiding under the sufferings of Nigerians, claiming that they love them and fighting the policy for their own gain.

To answer that question by Seun, Festus Keyamo, in his words, then said “we can get money to our agents without moving money around. I just want to let you know that it doesn’t affect APC in any way as they are winning”.

Photo Credit: Channels TV

Photo Credit: Channels TV

