I Just Listened To Tinubu’s Broadcast & I Heard Him Blaming Everybody For Nigeria’s Woes- Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet highlighted his concern about President Tinubu’s tendency to blame others while avoiding self-accountability, the lack of immediate solutions for the economic challenges, the failure to address refinery issues, and the questionable loan approach in a struggling economy.

Kenneth Okonkwo took to Twitter in response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s National Broadcast, expressing his dismay that the president seemed to be blaming everyone but himself for Nigeria’s challenges. He pointed out that the president appeared to place blame on a select group of wealthy individuals, but Kenneth challenged him to acknowledge his own role as the leader among those powerful figures affecting the country.

Furthermore, Kenneth highlighted that the president admitted to having no immediate solutions for the ongoing economic hardships faced by Nigeria. According to the president’s own words, there seems to be no current remedy available.

One specific issue Kenneth raised was Tinubu’s failure to take urgent actions to address the country’s refinery problems, which have led to the complete importation of refined petroleum, significantly affecting Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

Kenneth also criticized the president’s approach to handling loans in a depressed economy, likening it to the tactics of hard drug traders. He considered it a missed opportunity and a source of renewed hopelessness for the nation.

