I just listened to Tinubu’s broadcast and I heard him blaming everybody for Nigeria’s woes- Okonkwo

In a tweet that was made by Kenneth Okonkwo on Twitter this evening while he was reacting to the National Broadcast that was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said that he heard the president blaming other people for Nigeria’s woes but the president refused to blame himself.

He said, “Just listened to the leader of All Progressives Congress’ broadcast and heard him blaming every other person, except himself, for Nigeria’s woes. Surprised that he blamed few powerful rich people for our problem. I will agree with him if he will agree that he is the leader of the few powerful rich people plaguing us.”

He said that the president confessed that, he has no solution to the current economic hardship and according to the president, there is no solution at the moment.

He said Tinubu, failed to initiate urgent methods to fix the country’s refineries to stop the 100 percent importation of refined petroleum, which is the greatest destroyer of the Nigeria’s foreign exchange.

He said,.”Giving loans and expecting payback within one year in a depressed economy can only be possible with traders of hard drug. What a missed opportunity! This is really renewed hopelessness.”

