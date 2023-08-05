I just Hope The National Assembly Won’t Approve Our Millitary To Go & Fight A Senseless War- Okutepa

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, Renowned Lawyer and one of the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, has stated that he is hoping that the National Assembly won’t approve the use of the Nigeria millitary to fight a war in Niger Republic

The lawyer took to his official Twitter page on Saturday following the statement made the leaders of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS to use millitary force on Niger Republic if a week lapses and they are yet to reinstall the ousted president, Muhammed Bazoum

Okutepa in a post that he made on his page said that using the millitary to fight a war in Niger is a senseless thing to do

He said he hopes that the National Assembly Members won’t approve the use of millitary intervention in the country because Nigeria needs Its army to restore peace

See the post he made here

Finesthandwriting (

)