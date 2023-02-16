I Just arrived In Owerri For A Road Walk, I Will Engage With The Eastern Heartlanders – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has arrived in Owerri Imo state. Peter Obi revealed this on his verified facebook page as he noted that he’s looking forward to engaging with the Eastern Heartlanders

He wrote “I just arrived in Owerri, Imo state for a road walk. I am looking forward to engaging with the Eastern Heartlanders.”

The former governor of Anambra state has gained Supports from many citizens across the country ever since he joined Labour Party for his presidential race. Peter Obi was a member of the People’s Democratic Party and also Atiku’s running mate in 2019. He left PDP to Labour Party in May 2022.

Earlier, a poll conducted by premise data for Bloomberg news has ranked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi above The APC presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

