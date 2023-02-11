I joined Tinubu’s Campaign Train for 3 reasons- Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari informed His Eminence Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111, the Sultan of Sokoto, that he joined the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign for three reasons:

When he led the APC presidential campaign team on a courtesy call to the Sultan, President Buhari made this statement.

He explained to the Sultan that the campaign team had come to the palace to ask for his ongoing support and that he joined Asiwaju Tinubu’scampaign train for three reasons.

He claimed that he and Tinubu have been friends for the past 20 years and praised his outstanding performance as Lagos State Governor.

“The third one is that Tinubu is the genuine candidate of my party because he won my party’spresidential primary in a free, fair, and credible process,” the statement continues.

To assist Tinubu, whom the Sultan referred to as “The Jagaban of the World,” he pleaded with Sultan.

We (he and Tinubu) have been dating for more than twenty years, he remarked. I am aware of him as a devoted Nigerian.

I can attest to his leadership abilities, and I can guarantee you that Nigeria would be in good hands with him in charge.

“I’ve come to ask for your help in promoting our candidate, and I know you’ll continue to help us.”

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, earlier told the Sultan that he was running to win.

It is a great honour for me to be here, especially to tour the caliphate with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he added.

You already know this, but I’ll say it again: I’m here to introduce myself as the APC’s presidential candidate.

“We know you don’t play politics, but when we come to town for the campaign, we have to act with respect.”

“On our way to the palace, we took note of something. The energy of our workforce.

We appreciate the harmony and coexistence of people as well as your hospitality to the many residents of Sokoto.

“Since winning the election is what we’re here for, we’re asking for your support and endorsement.

You cannot reject it because the President is present.

In response, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the SupremeCouncil for Islamic Affairs, expressed displeasure with persons who have a habit of criticizing nursing leaders because, in their opinion, such leaders are not performing to their satisfaction.

He asserted that berating leaders amounted to berating the nation and its political structure and that doing so only serves to worsen the situation for the nation.

According to the Sultan, the more one prayed for the leaders, the more God would aid those leaders in doing better things for the benefit of all.

“God may respond to your prayers for leaders and take action to improve their performance for the good of all if He so chooses.

But if you curse them, God can intervene to weaken and confound them as well, bringing misery upon the people.

Because of what we say about our leaders, we are all affected.

Sultan Sa’ad said he had prayed to God for President Buhari to achieve better for the nation and that he would continue to do so even after he left office.

