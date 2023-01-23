I joined politics because of Peter Obi not only that I was dissatisfied with status quo- Valentine Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo, Special Adviser to Peter Obi Technology and Strategic Alliances, disclosed that he joined politics because of Peter Obi and not only that he was dissatisfied with the status quo.

Valentine made the statement during the Focus Program on AIT.

He was asked on the program what he knows about the man called Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Valentine Ozigbo disclosed that he was a product of Peter Obi and that Peter Obi was an inspiration to him in being successful politically even as a businessman.

“If you also asked why did I go into politics, it is not just because of my discomfort with the status quo and what I think was possible in Nigeria but also because of inspiration I was totally a product of Peter Obi’s inspiration.

“If somebody like Peter Obi from the business side who succeeded will came into politics and changed the trajectory and will still stay unblemished and become this an enigma of a person. Then it is possible with me. “

Valentine Ozigbo then said that he was inspired by Peter Obi into involving in politics which he is today.

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#joined #politics #Peter #Obi #dissatisfied #status #quo #Valentine #OzigboI joined politics because of Peter Obi not only that I was dissatisfied with status quo- Valentine Ozigbo Publish on 2023-01-23 11:31:30