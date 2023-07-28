NEWS

I Joined PDP From APC; There’re Many Competent People Than The Gov’s On The Ministerial List—Bwala

During an interview with Arise , Daniel Bwala, a PDP spokesperson, revealed that he was in the APC before joining the PDP, adding that there are more competent people than the governors on the ministerial list. He added that it is repugnant to justice and equity for someone who has been a minister and a governor before to go back to become a minister.

 

He further stated that the country is currently clamouring for a paradigm shift, that is, a change of people in government and not people who have always been there.

 

According to him, “If you run through, any of them who were ministers before he became governor and now he is a minister fall into that category, whether the person is competent or not. The question to ask is, wherever he comes from, and their people who haven’t gotten to this level with equal or even better capacity and record. For example, any governor who finds his way into any ministerial position in any political party, not just because he’s in the governing party, To me, in the present Nigeria, with the desire for a paradigm shift, it will go to show a lack of good judgement on the path of the president. I came from the APC before I joined the PDP, and I can tell you that there are many more competent and conpellable people than some of the governors that found their way there.”

 

