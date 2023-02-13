I hope Tinubu listened to me; none of APC governors in the north will deliver anything to him — Usman Yusuf

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Usman Yusuf, a special adviser on community engagement to the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, claimed that he hope the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu listen to him and that none of the 14 APC governors in the north will deliver anything to him.

Professor Usman made the claim in an interview with the Channels Television during the Sunrise Daily program when Chamberlain said supporters of Tinubu will also say Tinubu is the man for the presidential job and that he understands political diagnosis since he said Nigeria is in ICU.

Professor Usman began by saying that he is a doctor for over 41 years and he can say that Nigeria is in ICU, however, he said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is undoubtedly the doctor who has the experience and understanding of the diagnosis of Nigeria.

However, Professor Usman said he had made a diagnosis long time ago that Bola Ahmed Tinubu politics have always been regional especially in Lagos where he is the alpha and Omega where nobody challenges him.

“Yes he (Tinubu) build people, he has no experience in the national trend and his inexperience is showing. In the north, he is not talking to the people in the north, he is subcontracting the campaign in the north to praise singers and APC governors. When he comes to campaign, he only dances and leave.

“And have said it long long time ago and I hope he listen, none of APC governors in the north has the goodwill of the people will deliver anything to him. How many are they, 14, none.”

