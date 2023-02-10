NEWS

I hope Tinubu listened to me; none of APC governors in the north will deliver anything to him—Professor Usman Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, the special adviser to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that he hope that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, listen to him because in the forthcoming presidential election, none of the APC governors in the north will deliver anything to him.

Professor Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program.

Professor Usman was talking about his principal, Atiku Abubakar, how he has more chance than the other presidential race contenders to win the coming election because, according to him, Atiku Abubakar has built bridges over the years and he has a close and intimate relationship with every geopolitical zones of the country.

Professor Usman said that politics is about building relationships, Atiku he said, has a close tie with people in the southwest, southeast in the north etc because he married across those geopolitical zones.

Professor Usman then said that none of the candidates has that kind of relationship. He claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not know anybody in the north and that his campaign he subcontracted to the APC governors. However, he said,

“Tinubu doesn’t know anybody in the north, he just subcontracts his campaign to the APC governors. And have told him a long time ago and I hope he heard me, none of the APC governors who has the goodwill of the people to deliver anything to him in this 2023 because they have not done well.

Yusuf Usman further added that the APC governors are not in charge of anything but only in charge of the governor’s house.

Publish on 2023-02-10 23:43:06



